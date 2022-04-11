Here's why Shehbaz Sharif's impassioned speeches are going viral

As Shehbaz Sharif is all set to become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan, social media memes on his special relationship with microphones is giving Twitter some light moments and netizens a hearty laughter. Videos going viral on social media shows Shehbaz Sharif involuntarily knocking-off podium microphones with his vigorous hand gestures on different occasions.

Netizens have been sharing the compilation of many such videos on Twitter while he was making impassioned speeches. One epic caption read, "Entertainment will continue in Pakistan. Meet Shahbaz Sharif Next PM of Pakistan and his Highly Entertaining Hand Movements." "India must not take Shahbaz Sharif lightly. He is literally a mover and shaker," read another post.

Read | DNA Explainer: Can Shehbaz Sharif work for better ties with India?

The compilation of videos shows animated Shehbaz Sharif flaying his hands around and sending microphones flying mid-speech, on multiple occasions. The videos have now been coverted into memes against him, both in India and Pakistan.

Entertainment will continue in Pakistan. Meet Shahbaz Sharif Next PM of Pakistan & his Highly Entertaining Hand Movements #ShahbazSharif #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/8jSGMsTUDz April 9, 2022

Netizens are clearly amused at the video and Shehbaz Sharif's oratory style. "Shahbaz Sharif has a special relation with those mics," wrote a Twitter user. Another Twitter user wrote, "Shehbaz ka gussa kitna cute hai." Well that we leave up to you to decide.

Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has served for three terms. Shehbaz Sharif has been the Chief Minister of the crucial Punjab province of Pakistan for three terms and is the President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N).

The 70-year-old led the Opposition to oust Imran Khan from his PM post, after his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lost majority in the 342-member Assembly last month.