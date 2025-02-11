Kendrick Lamar, fresh off his five Grammy wins for Not Like Us, performed at the Super Bowl on Sunday, one of the most-watched television events. The performance by artists lasts 12-15 minutes, but artists do not receive a paycheck for their performances.

Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. (Reuters Photo)

Kendrick Lamar performed at the NFL Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday. It marked the first time for the solo rapper to headline a halftime performance in the Super Bowl's history. Kendrick Lamar's performance started with the introduction of actor Samuel L. Jackson, as a tic-tac-toe board lit up the stadium. While everyone had mixed reviews about Kendrick Lamar's performance, reports now state that Kendrick Lamar will not be receiving any payment for his performance.

Kendrick Lamar, fresh off his five Grammy wins for Not Like Us, performed at the Super Bowl on Sunday, one of the most-watched television events. The performance by artists lasts 12-15 minutes, but artists do not receive a paycheck for their performances. Instead of paying the artists, the NFL covers artists' expenses and production costs. Like, in 2020, the NFL spent $13 million on production, including travel expenses for all the artists involved.

An NFL spokesperson was quoted as saying in 2016, "We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs." This NFL policy is uniform across performances, but all artists still benefit from the massive exposure.

"Some of those artists do not see their appearance as a political statement, nor do they see the show as a cultural battleground, but rather view their live performance as an opportunity to entertain an enthusiastic crowd and share their music with millions," Entertainment lawyer Lori Landew shared insight in 2019, explaining what Super Bowl halftime show means for artists.

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles secured a memorable 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl LIX. Eagles denied the Chiefs the record of becoming the first team ever to secure three successive Super Bowl titles and won their second title after 2017.