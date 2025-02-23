Virat Kohli created history as he became the quickest batter to score 14,000 runs in One-Day Internationals.

Virat Kohli once again proved his batting skills during the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy match in Dubai. The star batter scored a century and led his team to a win. Chasing a tricky 242, India rode on Kohli's 51st ODI ton, Shreyas Iyer's classy 67-ball 56 and Shubman Gill's brilliant start of 46 off 52 balls to overhaul the target with more than seven overs to spare. As soon as India won the match, memes of Bollywood star Nana Patekar started trending on social media. Netizens shared his pictures with various captions. But Nana Patekar memes started trending after Kohli led Team India to a win.

Recently, the actor revealed that he stops eating every time Kohli gets out cheaply. "Virat is my favourite player," the 74-year-old confessed as quoted by HT, reflecting on how closely he follows the game. "If he gets out early, I don’t feel like eating," he said. Now, the star batter gave an impressive performance in the IND vs PAK match, netizens started sharing the actor's picture with food. Check out some best memes here:

Nana patekar having food tonight: pic.twitter.com/9Wt1WiIZlv — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) February 23, 2025

