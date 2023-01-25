Here’s why Manjulika lookalike was not penalised by the Noida Metro authority

Image: Instagram

The other day, a Manjulika lookalike created chaos inside the Noida Metro. A person, later identified as one Priya Gupta, was seen walking and dancing inside the metro premises. She taps a person on shoulder who later runs away in shock in a viral video. After the video made it to social media, netizens started questioning the role of the metro officials in the whole scenario. They posed doubts about the security of travellers in such a situation.

Now, the CEO of the Noida Authority has clarified the matter and released a statement. The statement reads, "This is to clarify that video going viral on various Social Media Platforms is a part of a commercial advertisement shooting which was held on 22.12.2022 under approved NMRC Policy for Film Shooting. Also, video clip is morphed and edited. NMRC has approved Film Shooting Policy where it provides its infrastructure including Rolling Stock on rental basis to earn Non- Fare Box Revenue.”

They further write, “Ad Film Shooting was carried out by M/s Creative Productions (A Delhi Based Film Production House) for “boat Air dopes” on NMRC Corridor.”

This is to clarify that video going viral on various Social Media Platforms is a part of a commercial advertisement shooting which was held on 22.12.2022 under approved NMRC Policy... — CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) January 24, 2023

Now, when the suspicions about the bizarre video has been clarified, more advertisers re likely to think the metro coaches as their next shooting venue.

