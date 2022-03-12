Here's why 'Kacha Badam' fame Bhuban Badyakar won’t stop selling peanuts

In February, the viral peanut seller had said that he has become a celebrity and would not go back to his old job of selling peanuts.

Bhuban Badyakar, who had earlier gone viral for his song ‘Kacha Badam’ is planning to start selling peanuts once again. In February, the viral peanut seller had said that he has become a celebrity and would not go back to his old job of selling peanuts.

Unfortunately, the West Bengal-based peanut seller had suffered serious injuries while learning to drive his second-hand car. Thereafter, her was admitted to a hospital in the state’s Birbhum district.

After garnering huge success post his first song, Badyakar came up with another entertaining song for his fans last week. Bhuban Badyakar’s new song is titled “Amar Notun Gari”, which means ‘my new car’.

The new song is a description of his accident and explains how God saved him from more serious injuries.

After getting so much fame, Badyakar had decided to refrain from selling peanuts but recently in a function at Bolpur, he said that he will not give up his peanut selling business.

“I will never stop selling peanuts because that is what brings food and clothes to my family. My business is sacred to me, so I won’t give up on it. I am a simple man and I want simple things”, Badyakar said in conversation with a leading daily.

Badyakar says that he has no problem in going to villages to sell peanuts as long as he gets the support of people.

In February 2022, Badyakar received Rs 3 lakh from Godhulibela Music, the label that first remixed his original song. Thereafter, he has become a viral sensation as people across the internet are in love with not just his songs but his simplicity too.