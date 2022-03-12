Here's why 'Kacha Badam' fame Bhuban Badyakar won’t stop selling peanuts

Headlines

This actor covered for Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Jawan shoot during Aryan Khan’s arrest

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in Hemant Batra for new ventures and growth

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

Are calls giving you stress? 8 signs that indicate you have phone call anxiety

Alia Bhatt talks about being ‘nervous’ about her style during pregnancy, says ‘I looked at my wardrobe and…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor covered for Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Jawan shoot during Aryan Khan’s arrest

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in Hemant Batra for new ventures and growth

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

Top 5 records that are almost impossible to break in Asia Cup 2023

7 craziest stunts performed by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible series

7 healthy food options for cheat meals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

No rift with anyone, saying same thing as CM Gehlot: Sachin Pilot during ‘Jansangharsh Yatra’

Odisha Train Accident: What is Electronic Interlocking, which caused train tragedy?

Maruti Suzuki looks to enter premium car segment in India, launches 7 seater 'Invicto'

This actor covered for Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Jawan shoot during Aryan Khan’s arrest

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

'Power of attraction': Gulshan Devaiah recalls college girl who convinced 15 friends to watch Hunterrr is now his...

HomeViral

viral

Here's why 'Kacha Badam' fame Bhuban Badyakar won’t stop selling peanuts

In February, the viral peanut seller had said that he has become a celebrity and would not go back to his old job of selling peanuts.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 12, 2022, 05:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bhuban Badyakar, who had earlier gone viral for his song ‘Kacha Badam’ is planning to start selling peanuts once again. In February, the viral peanut seller had said that he has become a celebrity and would not go back to his old job of selling peanuts.

Unfortunately, the West Bengal-based peanut seller had suffered serious injuries while learning to drive his second-hand car. Thereafter, her was admitted to a hospital in the state’s Birbhum district.

After garnering huge success post his first song, Badyakar came up with another entertaining song for his fans last week. Bhuban Badyakar’s new song is titled “Amar Notun Gari”, which means ‘my new car’.

The new song is a description of his accident and explains how God saved him from more serious injuries.

After getting so much fame, Badyakar had decided to refrain from selling peanuts but recently in a function at Bolpur, he said that he will not give up his peanut selling business.

“I will never stop selling peanuts because that is what brings food and clothes to my family. My business is sacred to me, so I won’t give up on it. I am a simple man and I want simple things”, Badyakar said in conversation with a leading daily.

Badyakar says that he has no problem in going to villages to sell peanuts as long as he gets the support of people.

In February 2022, Badyakar received Rs 3 lakh from Godhulibela Music, the label that first remixed his original song. Thereafter, he has become a viral sensation as people across the internet are in love with not just his songs but his simplicity too.

 

 

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut reacts to old clip of Sonam Kapoor saying she has ‘questionable English’: ‘Gossipy aunties can never...'

Actress Ameesha Patel appears before Ranchi court in connection with financial fraud case

India’s new Test jersey for West Indies tour draws netizens’ ire

'Traitors and helpless people are running...': Uddhav Thackeray takes a dig at NDA government in Maharashtra

Rajasthan man's heart skips a beat upon spotting 5-foot cobra in bathroom, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE