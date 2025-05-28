Internet keeps throwing in our feed several contents while scrolling - some funny, some sad and some that make us go 'awwww'. Having said that, you must have come across one such video of a 'cutie' kangaroo holding a boarding pass at an airport.

The now-viral video, being shared on social media platforms X, Instagram and Facebook, features a little kangaroo holding a boarding pass at an airport as a woman (seemingly her owner) tries to convince the crew member to let her pet take the flight.

As the camera zooms in on the kangaroo, we see innocence and cuteness and kudos to the patience he seems to have! Meanwhile, the giant, beautiful eyes of the animal are all netizens can talk about. But but but! Is the video real?

Watch

Here's the fact

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the video is surprisingly AI-generated. Although it looks scarily real, the video has been produced using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The fact is, no kangaroo was brought to any airports.

The moment was brought to life using AI (At this point, think we should be scared of AI)!

Here's how netizens reacted

"Bro looks better behaved than most adults that board planes", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "bro is just trying to go to Bali".

A third jokingly wrote, "Come on, he's paid for his ticket".