Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

YouTuber Armaan Malik gives 'good news' to Wife Number 2 Kritika's mother, Wife Number 1 Payal slams him

Youtuber Armaan Malik news: Kritika's mother gets happy with the fake good news and starts crying on camera.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

YouTuber Armaan Malik gives 'good news' to Wife Number 2 Kritika's mother, Wife Number 1 Payal slams him
Armaan Malik lives with his two wives Kritika and Payal together

Good news has arrived from the family of YouTuber Armaan Malik. One of his two pregnant wives has given birth to a girl. Malik said in a YouTube video that his wife Kritika has given birth to his daughter. Wait! Hold your horses. This is part of yet another prank of one of India's biggest YouTubers.

This is a prank pulled by Arman Malik to his second wife, the mother of his son Golu. Here's what happened.

Actually, Kritika had to be admitted to a hospital. When she came back from the hospital, Armaan Malik decided to pull this prank on her mother.

Kritika's mother gets happy with the fake good news and starts crying on camera.

His second wife Payal congratulates them. Then Kritika calls her mother. She tells Armaan Malik and Payal that what they did was wrong.

Both Payal and Kritika are pregnant and will soon become mothers.

Arman Malik married his first wife Payal in 2011. They have a son named Chirayu Malik. Payal is Kritika's best friend. Armaan Malik married Kritika without divorcing his wife. The four of them live together and share their lives on their YouTube channels. Both Kritika and Payal are pregnant.

A few weeks ago, Arman Malik had pranked both his wives by saying that he married for the third time. They introduced an actor to them as his third wife and recorded their sharp reactions. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New road to join Noida Airport, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with EPE, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad residents to benefit
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.