YouTuber Armaan Malik gives 'good news' to Wife Number 2 Kritika's mother, Wife Number 1 Payal slams him

Armaan Malik lives with his two wives Kritika and Payal together

Good news has arrived from the family of YouTuber Armaan Malik. One of his two pregnant wives has given birth to a girl. Malik said in a YouTube video that his wife Kritika has given birth to his daughter. Wait! Hold your horses. This is part of yet another prank of one of India's biggest YouTubers.

This is a prank pulled by Arman Malik to his second wife, the mother of his son Golu. Here's what happened.

Actually, Kritika had to be admitted to a hospital. When she came back from the hospital, Armaan Malik decided to pull this prank on her mother.

Kritika's mother gets happy with the fake good news and starts crying on camera.

His second wife Payal congratulates them. Then Kritika calls her mother. She tells Armaan Malik and Payal that what they did was wrong.

Both Payal and Kritika are pregnant and will soon become mothers.

Arman Malik married his first wife Payal in 2011. They have a son named Chirayu Malik. Payal is Kritika's best friend. Armaan Malik married Kritika without divorcing his wife. The four of them live together and share their lives on their YouTube channels. Both Kritika and Payal are pregnant.

A few weeks ago, Arman Malik had pranked both his wives by saying that he married for the third time. They introduced an actor to them as his third wife and recorded their sharp reactions.