Here's how viral game Wordle saved woman from hostage situation

Playing Wordle has become an everyday ritual in the lives of many individuals. Sharing scores has become quite addictive amongst various families too. This family in the US has successfully used Wordle to turn around an otherwise troublesome situation.

A little break from playing Wordle led two daughters to discover their mother was in trouble. Upon further checking, they assessed that she was being held hostage.

The 80-year-old woman was rescued by the police after being held by an intruder for about 21 hours. The woman, identified as Denyse Holt, is a retired teacher in Chicago, Illinois. She was quite habitual to playing the viral game and kept updating her daughters via text. When the mother stopped sharing the score and answering calls, the daughters living in Seattle sensed trouble.

Later they asked a neighbour to check about their mother’s well-being. As the neighbour got no answer, the girls were assured of something fishy, so they went to the local police to seek help.

When the police turned up on the scene of action, the woman’s residence had a broken window. They also spotted some blood on the scene and hence predicted attempts to break in. As reported by an international news outlet, they entered the house with the help of neighbour’s key only to find her locked in a basement bathroom.

Further investigations by police showed that a naked man broke through a window to enter Holt’s home at around 1 am Sunday. The police quoted, “He took away Holt’s phones, then forced her to stay in the basement bathroom, barricading her inside with a chair”.

Sharing the whole incident with the police, the woman said that the man dragged her around the house, disconnecting all phones and taking two knives from the kitchen.

“He told me he liked those,” she added. He locked her in the bathroom with no windows.

The woman is apparently quite brave as she didn’t easily give in to the situation. She tried not to raise an alarm and did exercises to keep herself going. “I don’t want to die like this, and I don’t want my kids to hear that their mother was murdered,” she said.

The good news is that a SWAT team has used a stun gun to overpower the man after hours-long standoff. The intruder, who is now arrested, has been charged with three felonies: home invasion with a dangerous weapon; aggravated kidnapping while armed with a dangerous weapon; and aggravated assault against a peace officer.