Let us find out how Isha Ambani spent her birthday eve with sister-in-law Radhika Merchant.

Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant were among the guests to attend designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in Mumbai on Monday.

The Bollywood fashion designer shared a glimpse of the high-profile Diwali party, with one of the pictures showing Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant posing with filmmaker Karan Johar.

Incidentally, Malhotra's Diwali bash fell a day before Isha and Akash Ambani's birthday, i.e., October 23. While Isha opted for a shimmery Red lehanga and paired it with silver hoops, the Ambani bahu wore a multi-coloured saree and completed her look with large earrings.

Radhika Merchant, the newly wed Ambani bahu, was also seen flaunting her 'Mangalsutra'. Meanwhile, she was also captured posing for photographs with actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Rekha.

The pictures were also shared by an Instagram user under the name 'ambani_update', with netizens flooding the comment section with praises.

"Isha and Radhika at Manish Malhotra diwali party last night", the post was captioned.

"Outstanding looks", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Very beautiful".