Here's why Twitter is amused with the robotic roti-making machine

(Image Source: Twitter)

If you eat rotis but do not know or do not have the time to make them then this robotic roti-making machine is surely going to be very helpful for you. But wait, for this you have to shell out a whopping Rs 1,11,000. Yes, you have read it right. And this is the reason this machine is going viral on Twitter.

Rotimatic is the world's first fully integrated solution that measures, mixes, kneads, flattens, cooks, puffs and, delights. Atleast thats what the website of Rotimatic claims. The description says that once it is connected to WiFi, Rotimatic gets smarter with every roti. Once your ingredients are put in, you can make roti with just one touch.

Read | 'Don’t miss this': Cute 3-year-old chef cooks delicious lasagne

However, no matter what, Twitter is amused by this gadget. The price of the machine hasn't gone down too well with social media users. Netizens didn't shy away from expressing their views about this robotic roti-making machine.

No need for goil roti wali, have your own rotimatic. It saves your panadol cost #DigitalLife pic.twitter.com/aucBMMdjDW April 1, 2021

One user commented, "No need for goil roti wali, have your own rotimatic. It saves your panadol cost." Another user wrote, "Today I learned there’s a machine called a Rotimatic that makes your roti for USD999!." A third user commented, "So finally the Roti making machine Rotimatic is availble for India, guess the price.... Rs. 1,11,000/-! I think I will start learning how to make rotis myself."

Many other Twitter users joked about the price of the roti machine. One even went to the extreme to write, a man sold his wife's jewellery to buy the Rotimatic after which his wife left him and sent him divorce papers. Well true or false, netizens are having a good time discussing this hugely overpriced gadget.