Here's why THIS store manager is trending on Twitter

It is often said, 'don't create a controversy where none exists'. Well for some, they learn it the hard way. And that's what exactly happened to a TV reporter. Food chain Haldiram is trending on social media after one of its store managers refused to give in to a controversial question by a TV reporter.

The female reporter was seen asking the staff at a Haldiram outlet in Noida about the Arabic text written on one of the products. The reporter questioned why the description behind the packet was written in 'Urdu'.

However, the language on the packet was Arabic, not Urdu, a common fixture on products meant for export to the Gulf countries. Hinting that something was being 'hidden', the reporter asked if the packet had animal oil, but the store manager chose to remain firm on her standing saying, "This is your thinking."

The store executive further said, "I have people coming from such communities who know English, Hindi and Arabic. If I have given a description for them, why do you have to read the one in the language you don't know?"

The internet has been hailing the store manager for her stance on the matter. Here are some of the comments: One user wrote, "Amazing restraint by the Haldiram staff." Another comment read, "Many congratulations to the lioness of Haldiram." "Why is the reporter smirking?," read a third.