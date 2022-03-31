Here's the truth behind giant 'snake skeleton' discovered on Google Maps

The spotting of a huge 'snake skeleton' in France with the help of Google Maps has created a lot of buzz on social media. A TikTok account named @googlemapsfun, shares videos of things found while exploring Google Maps. On March 24, this TikTok handle shared a video of a giant snake-like object off the coast of France.

The video states, "Somewhere in France, we can see something giant you can only see with satellites, hidden on Google Earth. Users believe this to be a giant snake. It's about 30 metres long and bigger than any snake caught before."

The account seemed to suggest that the 'snake' could be a Titanoboa, an extinct species of exceptionally large snakes. It is about 30 meters long and bigger than any snake caught before, it read. This video has been viewed more than 20 lakh times on Tiktok. There is actually a snake-like object that can be seen on Google Maps.

An investigation of the viral clip by Snopes found that the 'snake skeleton' is actually a large, metal sculpture known as Le Serpent d'Option. The sculpture is located on the west coast of France and measures 425 feet in length.

Le Serpent d'Option was unveiled at the Estuary Air Art Exhibition in 2012. According to the report of Atlas Obscura, it was made by Sino-French artist Huang Yong Ping. It was finally found that the 'Snake Skeleton' seen on Google Maps is actually an artifact.

The video has since been viewed over two million times, has more than 70,000 likes and hundreds of comments on it.