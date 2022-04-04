Here's how lions flee like scared cats as group of elephants charge at them, WATCH

The viral video shows a pride of lions waiting for an opportunity to grab a newborn elephant from its herd while the rest of the herd is distracted.

We all know that lions enjoy a special position in the jungle hierarchy. The majestic beast is also known as the 'king of the jungle'. The lion is one of the most powerful creatures in its environment. Lions and the mighty elephants are natural enemy.

But not bowing to their might, the herd of elephants charged at the pride of hungry lions to save their little one, while the lions could be seen running away like scared cats. Not so much the king of the jungle are they when they're outnumbered and overpowered?

The video was posted on Instagram by from the Insta account animalcoterie with the caption, "Wait for them." It has so far received over 35,000 views.

Let us tell you that besides humans, lions are the only predators powerful enough to kill an elephant, which is one of the heaviest animals on Earth. The male lions, being 50% heavier than the females, are especially suited to the task. It typically takes seven lionesses to kill an elephant, but just two males could do the same. Even a single male can overpower a young elephant.