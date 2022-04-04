Here's how lions flee like scared cats as group of elephants charge at them, WATCH

Headlines

Meet Madhya Pradesh’s third richest man who studied in 2 IIMs, earned Rs 1300 crore in 180 days, net worth is...

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet Madhya Pradesh’s third richest man who studied in 2 IIMs, earned Rs 1300 crore in 180 days, net worth is...

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Eye flu: 10 tips to avoid conjunctivitis amid monsoon spike

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

HomeViral

Viral

Here's how lions flee like scared cats as group of elephants charge at them, WATCH

The viral video shows a pride of lions waiting for an opportunity to grab a newborn elephant from its herd while the rest of the herd is distracted.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We all know that lions enjoy a special position in the jungle hierarchy. The majestic beast is also known as the 'king of the jungle'. The lion is one of the most powerful creatures in its environment. Lions and the mighty elephants are natural enemy.

These days a video is going viral where a group of elephants made the 'king of the jungle' run away like scared cats. The viral video shows a pride of lions waiting for an opportunity to grab a newborn elephant from its herd while the rest of the herd is distracted. 

Read | When your co-passenger on a flight is a dog who just wants your snack

But not bowing to their might, the herd of elephants charged at the pride of hungry lions to save their little one, while the lions could be seen running away like scared cats. Not so much the king of the jungle are they when they're outnumbered and overpowered? 

The video was posted on Instagram by from the Insta account animalcoterie with the caption, "Wait for them." It has so far received over 35,000 views.

Let us tell you that besides humans, lions are the only predators powerful enough to kill an elephant, which is one of the heaviest animals on Earth. The male lions, being 50% heavier than the females, are especially suited to the task. It typically takes seven lionesses to kill an elephant, but just two males could do the same. Even a single male can overpower a young elephant. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ask PM to speak in Parliament on Manipur: Opposition urges President

Mahindra Thar EV concept to be unveiled on August 15, may get feature seen in Rs 1 crore SUV

Meet richest woman in Chennai, daughter of a stenographer, competing with Microsoft, Oracle, her net worth is…

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on box office failure of his last four films: 'It's like a jigsaw puzzle'

Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan, BJP leader says 'I used to counsel him...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE