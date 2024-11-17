This initiative marks a significant step towards hassle-free travel for pet owners, providing a smoother and more pet-friendly experience

Indian Railways has made travelling with pets more convenient by introducing an online booking service. Pet owners can now travel with their dogs and cats in AC First Class without the hassle of standing in long queues at parcel offices, according to an India Today report.

Pet travel options include designated dog boxes on certain trains, available through the parcel office. Small pets like puppies and kittens, which fit in a basket, can travel in any class after booking.

For those travelling in AC First Class, pets can accompany owners in a four-berth cabin or two-berth coupe if the entire space is booked under a single PNR. Standard booking charges apply. To reserve these cabins, passengers must contact the divisional railway manager or general manager’s office, where such requests are given priority.

Here’s how to book your pet’s travel:

1. Book your ticket via the IRCTC website and carry a printed copy.

2. Ensure your pet is vaccinated and carry vaccination records as proof.

3. Obtain a certificate from a vet detailing your pet’s breed, colour, and gender.

4. Bring your pet to the luggage office at least three hours before departure for booking.

Each PNR allows only one pet, and pets are not permitted in other classes like AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, or Sleeper Class.

Passengers should also note that if their pet causes disturbances, railway staff may ask them to remove the pet from the compartment.

This initiative marks a significant step towards hassle-free travel for pet owners, providing a smoother and more pet-friendly experience.