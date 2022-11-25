'Herculean' carries motorcycle on head, mounts it over the bus; netizens ask 'kaunsi chakki ka aata khate ho'

Screengrab

New Delhi: You never know what you'll find on the internet. It can range from shocking to completely shocking, and we never say anything without evidence. So, a video of a man carrying a motorbike on his head has surfaced online. That's not all. The man was carrying a bike on his head while climbing up on a bus to place it on the carrier. Yes, you read that right. Netizens were astounded by his strength and have nicknamed him 'Bahubali.' The viral video is uploaded on Twitter by a user named @Gulzar_sahab and it has garnered more than 720 views.

They are really super human pic.twitter.com/kNruhcRzE1 — ज़िन्दगी गुलज़ार है ! (@Gulzar_sahab) November 25, 2022



In the now-viral video, a man, who appears to be a daily wage worker, is seen lifting a motorcycle over his head as he climbs a ladder to place the vehicle atop a bus. And he's doing it without the use of any special effects. "They are really super human" reads the video caption.

Since this video was shared, it has been liked 1,200 times and has several comments as well. One person in the comments wrote, "This moved me so damn deep, truly incredible. Thank you for sharing this clip!" A second person added, "Power of majdur..I really salute them." "This is so so so motivating! ," said a third user. A fourth user added, "God bless you brother, Thankful for sharing this clip.. loved it"