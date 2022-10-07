Search icon
Hen imitates its injured owner, viral video wows netizens!

The video features a hen imitating its owner. Yes, you read it right!

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Animals, whether cats, dogs, hens or other creatures, are very supportive of what their owners do. And this is true regardless of whether the adorable little munchkins understand what is going on - or not! And that is exactly what can be seen in this viral video, which was shared on Twitter by a user named @Gabriele_Corno. The video features a hen imitating its owner. Yes, you read it right! Adorable, isn't it?

Watch the video right here:

The clip opens with a hen hopping with one paw. What's the reason? Because the bird is attempting to mimic its injured owner’s style of walking. The caption to this viral video reads, “Hen makes fun of the farmer by imitating his fake lameness!”

Within a few days, the video has accumulated over 126k views and over 3.8 likes on the micro-blogging app. A slew of animal lovers also flooded the post's comments section with heart emotions. "It's just a misunderstanding. He was not mocking, he was just feeling compassionate! You see the world as you are!," one user wrote, while another added, "I honestly think animals do this so we don't feel left out." A user who found the short segment utterly funny added, “This is hilarious, bless him.”

 

