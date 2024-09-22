'Help us make live...': Coldplay fan urges ban on ticket reselling for band's sold-out Mumbai concert

The petition highlights the growing disillusionment among loyal fans, many of whom were unable to buy tickets due to scalpers and resellers.

Coldplay fans in India are rallying together, calling for a ban on ticket reselling after the British band’s upcoming January 2025 concerts in Mumbai sold out within minutes. The Grammy-winning band initially announced two concerts at the DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19. However, after facing an overwhelming demand from Indian fans, they added a third date on January 21. Despite the extra show, tickets were sold out rapidly, leaving many loyal fans empty-handed.

Frustration ran high as ticket sales opened on BookMyShow, where the site crashed under the heavy traffic. Fans were left in long virtual queues, only to discover that tickets had sold out. When tickets for the third show went live, an astounding 11 lakh people rushed to secure their spots within a minute. The rush created further chaos, with many encountering errors that prevented them from completing their purchases.

In response, a petition has been launched urging Coldplay to prohibit the resale of tickets, which are now being sold at exorbitant prices. The petition highlights the growing disillusionment among loyal fans, many of whom were unable to buy tickets due to scalpers and resellers. These resellers are inflating prices by as much as 10 times the original cost, depriving genuine fans of the chance to see the band live.

“We’re urging Coldplay to set preventive measures that deter ticket reselling, ensuring that real fans can share in the magic of their music,” reads the petition. Fans also suggested the band set up a system where unused tickets could be returned through official channels, ensuring that real fans can have a fair chance at purchasing them.

While the petition acknowledges that an outright ban on reselling might be difficult to impose, it proposes implementing a cap on resale prices to reduce the outrageous markups. Fans believe this would make it possible for more people to attend the concert without paying exorbitant prices.

On social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Coldplay fans have expressed their support for the petition. One user urged, “All genuine Coldplay fans should boycott resold tickets. Let the ones who hoarded feel the brunt of their greed.” Another wrote, “BookMyShow, Coldplay – please take strict action.”

As fans continue to rally for change, they are united by a common cause: to ensure that live music remains accessible and fair for everyone. The petition, which has garnered 50 signatures so far, is pushing towards its next goal of 100, with hopes that Coldplay will take action to prevent the exploitation of their Indian fanbase.