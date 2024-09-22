Twitter
'America-India is the AI power of...': PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in New York

Ravichandran Ashwin equals legendary Shane Warne's 18-year-old record in Test cricket

'Namaste local se global...': PM Modi tells diaspora in New York

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date

'Help us make live...': Coldplay fan urges ban on ticket reselling for band's sold-out Mumbai concert

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Ravichandran Ashwin equals legendary Shane Warne's 18-year-old record in Test cricket

'Help us make live...': Coldplay fan urges ban on ticket reselling for band's sold-out Mumbai concert

7 striking images of galaxy clusters captured by NASA

5 animals that sleep the least 

7 homemade juices for weight loss

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

'Help us make live...': Coldplay fan urges ban on ticket reselling for band's sold-out Mumbai concert

The petition highlights the growing disillusionment among loyal fans, many of whom were unable to buy tickets due to scalpers and resellers.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 11:08 PM IST

'Help us make live...': Coldplay fan urges ban on ticket reselling for band's sold-out Mumbai concert
Coldplay fans in India are rallying together, calling for a ban on ticket reselling after the British band’s upcoming January 2025 concerts in Mumbai sold out within minutes. The Grammy-winning band initially announced two concerts at the DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19. However, after facing an overwhelming demand from Indian fans, they added a third date on January 21. Despite the extra show, tickets were sold out rapidly, leaving many loyal fans empty-handed.

Frustration ran high as ticket sales opened on BookMyShow, where the site crashed under the heavy traffic. Fans were left in long virtual queues, only to discover that tickets had sold out. When tickets for the third show went live, an astounding 11 lakh people rushed to secure their spots within a minute. The rush created further chaos, with many encountering errors that prevented them from completing their purchases.

In response, a petition has been launched urging Coldplay to prohibit the resale of tickets, which are now being sold at exorbitant prices. The petition highlights the growing disillusionment among loyal fans, many of whom were unable to buy tickets due to scalpers and resellers. These resellers are inflating prices by as much as 10 times the original cost, depriving genuine fans of the chance to see the band live.

“We’re urging Coldplay to set preventive measures that deter ticket reselling, ensuring that real fans can share in the magic of their music,” reads the petition. Fans also suggested the band set up a system where unused tickets could be returned through official channels, ensuring that real fans can have a fair chance at purchasing them.

While the petition acknowledges that an outright ban on reselling might be difficult to impose, it proposes implementing a cap on resale prices to reduce the outrageous markups. Fans believe this would make it possible for more people to attend the concert without paying exorbitant prices.

On social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Coldplay fans have expressed their support for the petition. One user urged, “All genuine Coldplay fans should boycott resold tickets. Let the ones who hoarded feel the brunt of their greed.” Another wrote, “BookMyShow, Coldplay – please take strict action.”

As fans continue to rally for change, they are united by a common cause: to ensure that live music remains accessible and fair for everyone. The petition, which has garnered 50 signatures so far, is pushing towards its next goal of 100, with hopes that Coldplay will take action to prevent the exploitation of their Indian fanbase.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

'Just looking at it...': 'Netizens slams Prada new metallic tote bag for men worth Rs 2.5 lakhs

Arighat's Rise: India's Nuclear Might in a Godless World

'We will beat any Pakistan actor who...': The Legend of Maula Jatt lands in trouble, MNS opposes film's release in India

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Most luxurious train rides in the world

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

