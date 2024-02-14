Helmetless rider bites traffic cop's fingers in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Man bites traffic cop's finger during a confrontation over riding scooter without a helmet in Bengaluru's Wilson Garden area.

In a rather unusual sequence of events, a man took an aggressive turn when stopped by a traffic cop for riding a scooter without a helmet in Bengaluru's Wilson Garden area. The entire incident was recorded and has since gone viral online.

The footage captures the moment S Syed Shafi, 28, was halted by traffic officers for the helmet violation. Tensions escalated as one of the cops confiscated the scooter's key. In an attempt to retrieve the key, Shafi resorted to biting one of the cop's fingers, leaving the onlookers shocked.

However, the bizarre confrontation did not conclude there. Shafi continued to engage in a heated argument with the traffic police, displaying a lack of control over his aggression. Matters took a more troubling turn when the officers attempted to document his behavior.

According to a police account, Shafi not only resisted the recording but also tried to snatch the phone of head constable Sidrameshwara Kaujalagi and flee the scene. "Suddenly, the rider stopped his bike and yelled at the constable, saying he’d hand over the number plate to him and he could click as many pictures as he needed. Then the youth snatched Kaujalagi’s mobile phone and tried to speed away. However, Kaujalagi chased and stopped him. Then the youth attacked him and bit his fingers. Hearing the commotion, a Hoysala vehicle reached the place and detained the youth," a police spokesperson reported to Times of India.

Consequently, Shafi now faces charges of obstructing a police officer on duty, breach of peace, and criminal intimidation. Times of India notes that the 28-year-old, employed in the private sector, has been released on station bail pending further legal proceedings.