The big fat Indian wedding concept in recent times has become bigger and fatter to include a greater number of guests, more opulent celebrations, stylish entry and luxury venues. This has become more common now as people have adopted this craze around luxury weddings. One such wedding broke all records when it took place in the national capital, Delhi, in 2011.

Lalit Tanwar and Yogita Jaunapuria exchanged vows with grandeur and royalty at their family farmhouse near Delhi. The magnificent scale of the wedding stunned the guests after they witnessed the luxuries featured at the event. According to estimates, the wedding must have costed around Rs 200 crore to Rs 500 crore, an expenditure which only big politicians, rich businessmen and others can afford.

Most luxurious wedding

The big fat wedding took place at the Tanwar family farmhouse in Asola, Fatehpur Beri. Even in pre-wedding events like the ‘lagan’ ceremony, there were around 2,000 guests. Every event saw the host family giving lavish gifts to guests. During the lagan ceremony, the guests were given lavish return gifts including a 30-gram silver biscuit, a safari suit, and Rs 2,100 in cash. Even in the tika ceremony of the groom, guests received gifts worth Rs 2.5 crore, and an additional Rs 1 crore was given to around 18 close family members.

On the day of the wedding, which took place in Jaunpur village, Haryana, guests numbered 15,000, each of which received a shagun of Rs 11,000. The menu was also a luxurious one with over 100 different dishes served by 1,000 staff members. So that such a large number of guests don't miss any ritual, 12 large screens were installed across the venue.

Not only this, the bride’s family gifted the groom’s family a Bell 429 helicopter the cost of which was Rs 33 crore. The groom’s statement was shocking as he called the wedding “simple”. He said, “Yes, a Bell 429 helicopter was given, but it was just a simple wedding.” The two families also hosted a luxurious reception at a five-star hotel in Delhi, which was attended by prestigious personalities like the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, prominent politicians, and Bollywood celebrities.