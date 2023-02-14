'Heil Singles!': Nagaland minister shares special post for 'singles' on Valentine's Day; netizens react (Photo: Twitter)

Valentine's Day is a day when lovers all over the world celebrate their romantic relationships. While others are having fun with their single status with friends. However, if you're single and looking for something to make you smile today, check out this most recent viral post by Nagaland's minister.

Temjen Imna Along, a minister from Nagaland, shared a special Valentine's Day post just for the 'single' people. Temjen Imna Along, a minister from Nagaland, wrote in a post about appreciating this day.

In his latest Twitter post, Temjen shared a photo along with the caption, “Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles!”.The now-viral post has received more than 4 lakh views and more than 19,000 likes. Over 160 internet users reacted to the post and left their comments on the post. One wrote, “You are the leader of AISPA (all india single people association ).” While another made a hilarious remark and wrote, “Petition for this dude to be the next PM”.

Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone.



Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles! pic.twitter.com/4icAaRZNPv February 14, 2023

READ | Pulwama Attack Anniversary: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays homage to martyrs with astonishing artwork