'Heights of kuch bhi': Horrifying cheese soda blast with peanuts stuns internet, viral video

New Delhi: Gladly accept another news piece about strange foods and beverages. We're sorry you have to witness the awfulness of what we're about to show you today. Remember when netizens joked that street food vendors put cheese in everything and that there would come a time when they would put cheese in lemonade? That joke has now become a truth! Well, a video shared by a food blogging Instagram channel named Food Addicted shows a vendor making a bizarre cheese soda blast drink.

The video begins with a person filling a glass with ice and peanuts. Then they fill it with various coloured pineapple and blueberry sodas. Finally, they sprinkle it with cheese. “First time in Surat Cheese Blast Soda. Have you ever had courage for one sip of cheese blast soda?” reads the caption alongside the clip.



The video has received over 580k views and numerous reactions. People expressed their ambiguity over the necessity of peanuts and cheese in a perfectly good-looking glass of soda. Many people said the concoction was simply awful to look at.

Reaction from netizens:

"Surat should be banned from trying new things in food," one commenter said in the post's comments section. "Bhai Mayo, schezwan, and butter bhi dal dena chiya tha," another joked (Brother, you could have added mayonnaise, schezwan, and butter too). "Shut down the shop!" said a third person.