As Delhi and parts of North India brace for a severe heatwave, knowing how to respond to heatstroke can save lives.

As temperatures rise across North India, cities like Delhi and areas in Rajasthan are experiencing extreme heat, and things are likely to get worse. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that starting from Wednesday, April 16, a severe heatwave is expected to hit Delhi. After a short break due to rain and cool winds, the temperature is now climbing again — increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Heatstroke can be life-threatening. It can cause someone to faint, feel confused, or even suffer from organ failure. In such situations, staying calm and taking the right steps immediately can save a life. Here’s a simple step-by-step guide on what to do if you see someone collapse due to heat:

Step 1: Stay Safe and Call for Help

First, check if it’s safe to approach the person. If the person is unconscious or unresponsive, call emergency services immediately. Doctors say that fainting during extreme heat should be treated seriously, as it could be heatstroke.

Step 2: Move to a Cooler Spot

Take the person out of direct sunlight and move them to a cooler or shaded place. Even a slight drop in temperature can help. If you’re indoors, turn on a fan or air conditioning. If outside, use an umbrella or any available object to provide shade.

Step 3: Help Them Lie Down

Lay the person flat on their back and gently raise their legs unless they have a head, neck, or back injury. This helps improve blood flow to the brain.

Step 4: Cool Their Body

The main goal is to reduce the body temperature quickly. Remove extra clothing. Place cool, wet cloths on the neck, armpits, and groin areas where blood vessels are near the skin. Fan them or spray misted water. You can also use ice packs on the back, neck, or underarms — but don’t pour freezing water directly on them as it may cause shock.

Step 5: Offer Water — But Only If They’re Awake

If the person is awake and alert, give small sips of water or an electrolyte drink. If they are confused or unconscious, don’t give anything to drink to avoid choking.

Step 6: Keep a Close Watch

Stay with them and keep checking their breathing, skin, and reactions. If they stop breathing, be ready to perform CPR and follow any instructions given by emergency responders.

How to Stay Safe During a Heatwave:

Drink lots of water and electrolyte drinks.

Stay indoors during peak heat hours (10 AM–4 PM).

Wear loose, light-coloured clothes and a hat.

Never leave children or pets in parked cars — even for a short time.

With quick and calm action, you can make a big difference during heat emergencies. Stay safe, stay cool.