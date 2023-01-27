Heartwarming! Woman orders sanitary pads from Swiggy Instamart, gets free chocolate cookies

screengrab

New Delhi: When we are on our periods, almost all of us crave chocolate. They not only improve our moods, but they also alleviate menstrual cramps. This is why chocolates and menstruation have such a strong association. Swiggy delivered a slew of chocolate cookies to a customer who ordered sanitary pads from its grocery store in light of this. The woman was pleasantly surprised when she received the order and posted about it on Twitter. Netizens quickly flocked to the post's comments section to express their opinions.

We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera :)



^Ashwin — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) January 25, 2023

"I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Very thoughtful! But I'm not sure if Swiggy or the shopkeeper did it." Sameera wrote on Twitter.

Swiggy's official support handle, Swiggy Cares, responded quickly and wrote, “We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera.”

Here's how netizens reacted to the whole scenario:

So cute and thoughtful ☺️ https://t.co/EaYV0zWx8k — Priyanka Sahay (@priyankasahay) January 25, 2023