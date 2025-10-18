FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Heartwarming video shows school peon ringing bell for last time after 38 years of duty

His smile, his quiet dedication, his presence—all were part of the school's heartbeat.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 11:11 PM IST

Heartwarming video shows school peon ringing bell for last time after 38 years of duty
A heartwarming video of a school peon ringing the bell for the last time after 38 years of service is going viral on social media. The emotional clip shows students applauding as he rings the bell for the last time, symbolising the end of an era.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Ratmi and has been viewed over 15.7 million times.

The caption read, "After 38 years, Uncle Das rings his last bell—the man who captured every morning, every memory at Cottons. His smile, his quiet dedication, his presence—all were part of the school's heartbeat. Today, as he rings his last bell, we celebrate Uncle Das, who made even time feel like his own."

 

 

This touching farewell took the internet by storm. One user wrote, "Did I study in this school? No. Did I cry when I saw this? Yes," while another wrote, "Congratulations to the school for informing the students of his retirement; otherwise, they would have quietly gone home."

One user said, "For decades, he has been the heartbeat of this school, the trusty hand that kept the rhythm of studies steady. His every bell signalled the fulfilment of a promise—a sign that time would pass safely, change was coming on time, and someone responsible was always watching over us. He didn't just keep track of time; he gave his time to others too. Now, the last bell has rung for him, and it's time for him to rest. Love you so much, Dad."

Another user fondly recalled, "I pestered him so many times to ring the bell! He was always so kind, never said a word, and always brushed off my pranks with a smile. It's so nice to see him ring the bell one last time. Remembering the good old days."

Also read: ‘Aree Gucci hai na’: Desi mom’s reaction to her dream bag goes viral, dad calls it waste of money

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
