Heartwarming video shows baby elephant reunited with mother in Kaziranga: 'Nature has its...'

An infant elephant was introduced to its mother with the help of forest officials at Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The video, shared by retired Indian Forest Service Officer Sushant Nanda, captured an emotional scene when the elephant child runs near the forest department vehicle and seeks help.

What exactly happened?

The clip shows an elephant child, who looks scared and confused, circling the vehicle, sniffing and moving around to find his mother. Subsequently, the forest department team carefully leads the elephant to the area where his mother was last seen. To ensure that the mother recognises her baby and accepts it, one of the authorities gently rubbed the elephant's mother's dung and gently rubbed the baby's trunk and feet.

Before walking, the elephant plays a light trumpet, as if to say thank you. When he started going back to the forest, an officer encouraged him, "Yes, go, go, go (move forward)." At the end of the video, the elephant's baby appears to be walking with his mother.

"Chhotu was separated from his mother in Kaziranga. Later, he met his mother. Forest officials put the mother's dung to protect the calf from human odour. Finally, I wish the reunion," Nanda captioned the post.

What social media users are saying

The video immediately caught the attention by touching the hearts of people on social media.

A user wrote, "Nature has its own language — and forest officials spoke it with heart. What a thoughtful and beautiful reunion!"

Another user said, "Ole baba, so damn cute he is. I was supremely lucky to have grown up near Kaziranga. Had a black panther on our lawn( tea estate, Lokhojan) for days. Those days were special. Thank you, God, for placing me in the lap of nature, albeit temporarily. Lots of Elephants in Numaligarh too.''

A third user wrote, ''What a wonderful outcome for Chotu and its mother. The dedication of the forest officials to reunite them is truly commendable and a testament to their care for wildlife.''

