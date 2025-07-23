Heartwarming video shows American woman practising Marathi with her husband: '10 points for the effort'

In the video, Candace Carne is seen chatting with her husband using basic Marathi sentences.

A heart-touching video of American woman Candace Karne Hicha complaining in Marathi to her Indian husband Aniket Karne has touched the hearts of people all over the world. In the video, Candace Carne is seen chatting with her husband using basic Marathi sentences, showing her efforts to bridge the cultural gap between them. The video has captured the love and curiosity of viewers across the world.

Or in the beautiful video, Carney enthuses, "Good morning, how are you?" (Good morning, how are you?) Or start with stunning words, pronouncing each word carefully. Her husband's face lit up with a warm smile, clearly impressed by her efforts. When he answers in fluent Marathi, she laughs and admits, "Mala te neet kalle nahi." Ti "Namaskar" (Hello) and "Ratri jevyala kya aahe?" She keeps practising everyday phrases like (What's the night like?"). Her husband casually mentions that he has cooked chicken, which makes Anandane Chamkoon say "dhanyavad" (thank you).

"I'm not perfect but I'm trying." Keep calm with me," the caption read.

The video was greatly appreciated by the viewers, and users were amazed at Candace's heartfelt efforts to learn Marathi and connect with her husband. Many were touched by the love and dedication she showed for her partner's language and her willingness to bridge the cultural gap between them.

One user wrote, "When asked, he said "Aho aika" and saw him turning red."

Another commented, "Kripya ekda tyala aho mhana, Marathi mahila tyke navryala aacech." Says."

A third person wrote, "You would have smiled like this when you would have spoken in his mother tongue. 'Mhanunach mala hi bai aavyaat'."

The fourth one further said, “Hey Deva, as a Maharashtrian, he is very sweet. "You need help in learning and get me a lesson."

