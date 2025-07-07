Heartwarming video of father-son duo recreating Undertaker's iconic entry goes viral, WWE legend reacts, watch

The video radiates shared joy between the father-son duo, with the father playing the music and the son living his wrestling dream.

A sweet video of a father helping his son live out his dream of becoming WWE legend The Undertaker has taken the internet by storm. The clip, originally posted by Gaurav Sarwan on Instagram, shows the father playing The Undertaker's iconic theme song, "Graveyard Symphony," on a harmonium, setting the stage for his son's grand entrance.

Dressed in casual clothes, the boy confidently walks into the room, perfectly mimicking The Undertaker's deliberate stride and signature pose, raising his arms in a gesture that exudes power and dominance. The video radiates shared joy between the father-son duo, with the father playing the music and the son living his wrestling dream. Their simple home setting becomes the perfect WWE arena, proving that unforgettable memories can be created without a grand stage.

Undertaker's reaction

The video, shared by 'Ghar Ke Kalesh' on X, caught the attention of The Undertaker himself, who reacted with a simple yet heartfelt "Well done, young man!" The WWE legend's praise has added to the video's charm, making it a viral sensation.

Social media reaction

The video's wholesomeness and the father's thoughtful creativity have resonated with millions, catapulting it to viral status. Many users have appreciated the father's effort to make his son happy, with one user commenting, "Only a father can do anything for his kid's happiness."

"It would've been fun if mother had switched on the light when he raised his hands," said a second user.

A third summed it up, saying, "Father of the year." Others have praised the father's creativity in recreating The Undertaker's iconic entrance at home.

Meanwhile, the Undertaker, a WWE legend recognized for his "Deadman" persona and a remarkable 21-match winning streak at WrestleMania, continues to be a cultural icon, impacting fans globally. With a career that has spanned over three decades, he has become a symbol in professional wrestling. The Undertaker's signature moves, including the Tombstone Piledriver and Chokeslam, are instantly associated with his character.