Heartwarming video of Bengaluru auto driver carrying baby close to his chest goes viral, netizens reacts, 'man can do...', WATCH

VIRAL
A video of an autorickshaw driver, committed both to his work and child has gone viral online, where he is seen going around the busy city of Bengaluru to carry and drop passengers, while carrying his baby close to his chest. WATCH HERE.
A heartwarming video of a father's love has won hearts of many people on the social media. A video of an autorickshaw driver, committed both to his work and child has gone viral online, where he is seen going around the busy city of Bengaluru to carry and drop passengers, while carrying his baby close to his chest. We often see mothers juggling to work professionally and also taking care of the child, but here father's love and care for his family have made the netizens teary eyes.
Th video beautifully captioned as 'He drives to earn but carries what he lives for', has now garnered over 600,000 views and around 70,000 likes on social media. The video shows how a dedicated father earns a living for his family, and also shows love and care. He was a breadwinner and a caregiver both, seen very rarely in today's world. While, he may have faced difficulties juggling both, but he did it with very dedication. This video comes amid, the controversies around Bengaluru drivers over language rift, harassments, etc.
WATCH:
Netizens on the internet were in aww seeing this 'cutesy' video. Hundreds of people commented red hearts under the video. One user said, 'What a man can do to run his family.' Another said, 'Great Father.Really Heart touching.' third said, 'Appa (with teary eye emoji).' Fourth said, 'How cuteeee mann'. Fifth user prayed for his success and said, 'Prayers for u success.'
