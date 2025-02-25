In the video, the elderly man is seen sitting with baby Navya, engaging in playful moments with her toys.

A touching video of a 96-year-old man playing with his great-granddaughter has melted hearts on social media. The clip, shared on Instagram by Navya Patel, beautifully captures the essence of an unbreakable bond between generations.

In the video, the elderly man is seen sitting with baby Navya, engaging in playful moments with her toys. His eyes light up with every giggle, proving that love and joy transcend age. The heartwarming scene has left netizens emotional, with many reminiscing about their own family memories.

Watch

The caption of the video post reads, "True bond knows no age: Navya with her great-grandfather, who is 96 years young and still spreading joy." Social media users flooded the comments section with their heartfelt reactions.

One user wrote, "Best part of life." Another commented, "Unlucky me, I never experienced this." A third user shared, "Grandpa understands her language… truly a blessing!"

Also read: Who is Swami Chidanand Saraswati that Katrina Kaif met during Maha Kumbh visit in Prayagraj