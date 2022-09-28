Heartwarming tale of Swiggy delivery agent working 'barefoot' goes viral, check LinkedIn post | Photo: LinkedIn (Tariq Khan)

A LinkedIn post by user called Tariq Khan, recently, went viral and received a lot of appreciation on social media by internet users. The viral post stated that a Swiggy delivery person was working "bare-foot" since an accident had left his foot and ankle swollen. Check viral LinkedIn post here.



2008 subaru outback 0 60

This brief contact with the delivery agent in the elevator was described by a LinkedIn user in his post. When asked why he wasn't wearing shoes, the man replied that he had an accident today and his foot and ankle were swollen. Khan advised him to take a break and stop working once he realised this, to which he responded, "I have a family to feed" and then walked away after wishing Tariq good evening.

Khan noted in his viral post that the Swiggy delivery man had motivated him to put in hard work and push himself when it was necessary. Khan also hoped that the food delivery company would recognise and appreciate the delivery agent's hard work.

READ | 'Invaders who are welcomed with open arms': Anand Mahindra shares video of Garba at Mumbai's Marine Drive

The viral post has received 125 comments from people and around 7,000 likes since it was uploaded. For people who want to help the man, Tariq also provided the man's contact information.