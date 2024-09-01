Heartwarming surprise: Man and his friends make Zomato delivery guy’s birthday extra special, watch

A group of friends in Ahmedabad turned a routine food delivery into a touching birthday surprise for the delivery driver, Shaikh Aqib.

In Ahmedabad, a simple act of kindness has captured the hearts of millions after a group of friends turned a routine food delivery into a memorable birthday celebration. The touching moment, shared on Instagram by Yash Shah, has since gone viral, garnering widespread attention.

The story began when Yash and his friends placed an order through the Zomato app. Despite heavy rain, the delivery executive, Shaikh Aqib, managed to make it on time. As they tracked the order, the friends noticed a special note indicating that it was Shaikh’s birthday. Motivated by the discovery, they decided to make the occasion special.

When Shaikh arrived, the group greeted him with a spirited rendition of "Happy Birthday" and surprised him with a gift— a box of perfume. The delivery agent, visibly moved by the gesture, expressed his gratitude, sharing that this was a first for him.

The video of the heartwarming interaction quickly went viral, amassing over 1.1 million views and thousands of likes and comments. Zomato also took to social media to acknowledge the touching act, commenting, “Thank you for making a difference!”

Reactions from netizens:

One user wrote, “What a beautiful way to brighten someone’s day! Small gestures can truly make a big impact.”

Another said, “This is such a heartwarming story! Kudos to the friends for their kindness.”

A third user commented, “Shaikh’s reaction says it all—sometimes the smallest acts mean the most.”

“It’s amazing how something so simple can bring so much joy,” another user noted.

One follower added, “Great job Yash and friends! It’s nice to see such kindness being recognized.”

“This just made my day. Thanks for sharing such a lovely moment with us,” another wrote.