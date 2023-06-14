Heartwarming story: Broke Swiggy delivery guy walks 3 km to deliver food, social media finds him better job

screengrab

New Delhi: The convenience of food delivery apps has undeniably improved people's lives, but it's important to remember the challenges faced by delivery executives. These hardworking individuals often have to navigate adverse weather conditions and heavy traffic to ensure timely deliveries. Unfortunately, some customers' unfriendly behavior can exacerbate their stress levels.

However, amidst such circumstances, a heartwarming story has emerged online, shedding light on the positive impact one person can have. Priyanshi Chandel, a Marketing Manager at tech company Flash, shared a remarkable incident involving a Swiggy delivery agent on LinkedIn. This delivery agent, Sahil Singh, arrived at Chandel's residence to deliver an ice cream order that was delayed by 30-40 minutes. Curious about the delay, Chandel asked Sahil about the reason behind it.

As Sahil handed over the food parcel, he candidly shared his struggles with Chandel. He explained that he had walked 3 kilometers to reach her apartment because he had neither money nor transportation. Sahil revealed that he held a degree in Electrical and Communication Engineering and had previously worked with companies like Byju's and Ninjacart. However, due to the pandemic, he had lost his job and returned to his hometown in Jammu.

Sahil expressed his predicament, recounting how his flatmate had taken the last of his money, leaving him with a negative balance. He emphasized that he had nothing left to pay his landlord and hadn't eaten for a week, surviving solely on water and tea. Despite his qualifications and experience, Sahil's financial circumstances had pushed him into this challenging situation.

Moved by Sahil's plight, Chandel took it upon herself to help him. She shared his story on LinkedIn and requested users to assist in finding him a job. She included images of his email address, mark sheets, certificates, and other relevant documents. Chandel specifically appealed to the internet community, asking for openings in office boy roles, administrative work, customer support, or any other suitable positions.

The response from people was overwhelming. Many individuals came forward to support Sahil in various ways. The kindness and assistance offered by strangers demonstrated the power of compassion and collective support.

In a subsequent update, Chandel joyfully announced that Sahil had secured a job. She expressed her gratitude to everyone who had extended a helping hand, emphasizing their incredible contributions.

This heartwarming story serves as a reminder of the positive impact individuals can have on each other's lives and highlights the strength of online communities when united for a common cause.