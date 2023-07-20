Heartwarming or stupid? Viral video of man kissing massive tiger sparks online debate

Viral video shows a man kissing an adult tiger, sparking outrage and safety concerns among viewers worldwide

New Delhi: In a jaw-dropping viral video that has taken the internet by storm, a man's extraordinary bond with an adult tiger has simultaneously melted hearts and ignited heated discussions across social media. The captivating clip, uploaded on June 17 by the Instagram account @tgulyaet_tigr, features the man planting multiple kisses on the massive tiger, showcasing an unparalleled connection between human and wild animal.

With an astonishing 68 million views and counting, the video quickly became a global sensation, prompting both awe and apprehension among netizens. However, behind the seemingly heartwarming display of affection lies a contentious debate over the appropriateness and potential hazards of such intimate contact with a powerful predator.

As the comment section beneath the video buzzes with mixed reactions, emotions run high. While some viewers couldn't resist expressing their adoration and fascination, others sounded alarm bells about the inherent dangers of interacting so closely with a wild and potentially unpredictable creature.

"OMG This is so cute, I loved it," gushed one Instagram user, clearly moved by the rare bond on display. Another echoed the sentiment, saying, "Fantastic. It just goes to show how much love and attention can go a long way in this world," highlighting the power of compassion in bridging the gap between species.

However, not everyone shares the same enthusiasm. "This is so dangerous," cautioned one viewer, reflecting the concerns of several others who feared the potential consequences of such an intimate encounter. "OMG, it's too risky," wrote another individual, illustrating the genuine apprehension regarding the well-being of both the man and the tiger.