Heartwarming moments: Elephant and mahout share magical walk in rain, viral video melts hearts

A heartwarming video from Tamil Nadu's Anamalai Tiger Reserve captures the magical bond between an elephant and its mahout during a rainy walk.

In a delightful treat for wildlife enthusiasts, IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a video capturing the “magical moments” between an elephant and its mahout. Filmed by wildlife photographer Dhanu Paran, this 27-second clip from the Kozhikamuthi Elephant Camp in Tamil Nadu’s Anamalai Tiger Reserve is melting hearts everywhere.

Magical moments between a Mahout and his elephant in Monsoon showers at the Kozhikamudi elephant camp in Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu



Video @dhanu_paran #elephants pic.twitter.com/nvQU3eMm1t — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 2, 2024

Set against the lush, green backdrop of the camp, the video shows a touching scene: on a rainy afternoon, the mahout walks alongside his elephant, holding an umbrella and gently stroking the majestic creature. The bond between them is palpable, filled with love and mutual respect. For those unfamiliar, a mahout is an elephant rider, trainer, or keeper, and this video beautifully showcases their special relationship.

“Magical moments between a mahout and his elephant in monsoon showers at the Kozhikamuthi Elephant Camp in Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu,” Sahu captioned her post.

Viewers were quick to share their admiration in the comments. Words like “peaceful” and “divine” popped up frequently, with many thanking Supriya Sahu for sharing such a serene moment.

“Feels so peaceful to just watch their fragile relationship with mutual respect! Thank you for sharing this candid moment,” one comment read.

Another user chimed in, “The bond between a mahout and an elephant is something incredible. Thanks for sharing.”

And simply put, one comment summed up what many were feeling: "This is so, so cute."

Another heartwarming reaction was, "This video made my day."