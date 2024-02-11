Twitter
Heartwarming family reunion turns into heartbreak as 'monk' who returned home after 22 years is...

What began as a heartwarming reunion between a mother and her long-lost son, who had become a monk after 22 years, turned into a devastating scam.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 08:29 AM IST

What began as a heartwarming tale of a mother's reunion with her long-lost son after 22 years has taken a distressing turn, as a family from Delhi fell victim to a scam.

Bhanumati Singh, a resident of Delhi, was overjoyed last month when she believed she had found her son Pinku, who had disappeared at the tender age of 11 after a heated argument. The family received information that an ascetic bearing resemblance to Pinku was visiting Ratipal Singh's native village in Kharauli, Amethi. On January 27, upon reaching the village, they were convinced by the ascetic that he was indeed their lost son.

A video capturing the emotional moment of reunion, where Bhanumati tearfully gave alms to the ascetic, went viral, spreading the touching story far and wide. However, a startling revelation followed shortly afterward.

Pinku, now adopting the life of a monk, informed his family that he had renounced worldly attachments and needed to return to his monastery, the Parasnath Math in Jharkhand, to fulfill his spiritual duties. Despite initial reluctance, the family relented, and Pinku departed the village on February 1 after receiving alms from the villagers.

However, their elation turned to despair when Pinku began demanding an exorbitant sum of Rs 10 lakh to reunite with his family, citing monastery regulations. In a desperate bid to bring Pinku back, Ratipal Singh sold his land and prepared to hand over the money. Suspicions arose when Pinku insisted on receiving the money through bank transfer or UPI app, prompting Ratipal to investigate further.

To their horror, they discovered that there was no monastery named Parasnath Math in Jharkhand. The man posing as Pinku was identified as Nafees from Gonda village, engaged in a deceitful scheme to extort money from the unsuspecting family.

Investigations revealed a pattern of similar scams in the region, with impostors posing as long-lost family members to exploit emotional vulnerabilities for monetary gain. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter, urging caution among the public to prevent further exploitation.

