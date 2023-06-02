Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Heartfelt goodbye': Tamil Nadu State Transport driver's emotional farewell goes viral, watch

The video captures a deeply touching moment involving a bus driver employed by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation on his final day of service.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

'Heartfelt goodbye': Tamil Nadu State Transport driver's emotional farewell goes viral, watch
screengrab

New Delhi: Retirement day holds a special significance as it serves as a momentous occasion when an individual's lifelong commitment and contributions to an organization are honored and celebrated by their colleagues. It is a day filled with heartfelt wishes, appreciation, and enthusiastic gestures from coworkers who recognize the retiree's achievements and the impact they have made throughout their career.

However, retirement day also marks a bittersweet transition for the retiree. After dedicating a significant portion of their life to a particular profession or job, they must now detach themselves from the familiar routine and responsibilities they have diligently followed for decades. This can be a challenging and emotional process, as it involves bidding farewell to a significant part of their identity and adjusting to a new chapter in life.

An exemplary illustration of this attachment to one's work can be witnessed in a video shared on Twitter by a user named Nowshath A, originating from Tamil Nadu. The video captures a deeply touching moment involving a bus driver employed by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation on his final day of service.

In the video, we are introduced to Muthupandi, a 60-year-old driver hailing from Madurai, who showcases an extraordinary display of affection towards his profession. Overwhelmed by emotions, Muthupandi is seen kissing the steering wheel of the bus, symbolizing the deep connection he has developed with his work over the span of more than three decades.  The clip further portrays Muthupandi shedding tears, which serve as a poignant expression of his heartfelt attachment and the profound impact his work has had on his life.  As per the reports, he operated the bus along the Anupanadi-Thiruparangunram-Mahalakshmi Colony route in Madurai.

Additionally, the video captures a significant moment when Muthupandi pays his respects to the bus by touching its footboard, signifying his deep reverence for the vehicle that has been an integral part of his daily life and livelihood. 

The video shared by Nowshath A serves as a powerful testament to the emotional attachment that can develop between an individual and their profession.

Since its sharing on June 1, the video clip has amassed over 2,000 views. Online users extended their well wishes to the driver, hoping for good health and a tranquil retirement. One user expressed, "You have accomplished a remarkable job. May your retired life be filled with peace and contentment. May God bless you with abundant happiness and sound health."

Another individual simply stated, "God bless you, sir."

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
Streaming This Week: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 713 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.