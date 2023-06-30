'Heartbreaking': Zomato delivery agent eats dal chawal from plastic bag, internet is in tears, watch

screengrab

New Delhi: The prevalence of food delivery apps has made it convenient for people to satisfy their hunger even when they don't have a cooked meal at home. These apps rely on hardworking delivery agents who ensure that the food is delivered on time. However, it is well-known that these agents often work for meager salaries and receive the majority of their earnings based on the number of orders they deliver.

In their efforts to make ends meet, many delivery agents take on an excessive workload, leaving them with barely any time to have a proper meal. It is disheartening to imagine that those who bring us delicious food often go hungry themselves, especially when they take up extra shifts.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan recently shared a heartbreaking glimpse of a Zomato delivery executive who was captured quickly eating from a plastic packet. Although it is not clear what the man was consuming, it was evident that it was a modest meal at best.

The caption accompanying the video urged people to also take care of these hardworking individuals during this season. The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 300k views and eliciting a multitude of reactions. Many viewers were shocked to witness the delivery agent eating humble food from a plastic packet, shedding light on the exploitation that food delivery agents often endure and expressing their belief that they deserve a better quality of life.

The emotional nature of the video struck a chord with viewers, evoking feelings of sadness and empathy. One user expressed their sadness, stating, "This is so sad." Another individual commented, "This is heartbreaking," emphasizing the emotional impact of witnessing the delivery agent's circumstances.

The overwhelming response to the video underscores the collective realization of the challenges faced by food delivery agents and the need for improved conditions for their livelihood. It serves as a reminder to society that the individuals responsible for bringing us food also deserve to be treated with respect and provided with better opportunities.