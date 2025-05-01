Ambani family paid tribute to their deceased dog, whom they would consider one of the most loved members in the house.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of business tycoons Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is well-known for his love of animals. He even established Vantara, an animal conservation and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Among his closest companions was his cherished pet dog, Happy. Unfortunately, Happy has now passed away, leaving the family heartbroken. Happy was very close to Anant Ambani and was no less than a member of the family. His care and lifestyle were no less than any rich person, and he had become a piece of the heart of the Ambani family.

The information about the death of Anant Ambani's pet dog Happy has been shared on an Instagram handle named Viral Bhayani and Ambani Update. According to the post shared, Anant Ambani's pet dog Happy died on April 30. The family paid tribute to their beloved Happy Ambani, whom they considered one of the most beloved members of the house. Happy had a special place in the Ambani family's photos, wedding functions, and family gatherings. But now the whole family is sad to lose their friend. After Happy's death, the Ambani family also shared a lovely note.

The Ambani family also penned an emotional note while remembering Happy. They made a poster of Happy and wrote, "Dear Happy, You will forever be a part of us and live on in our hearts. Heaven's gain is our loss.” They also made a set of flowers around the photo of Happy while paying him their last respects.

After his pet dog, Happy, passed away, Anant Ambani must have been devastated. He knew him quite well. Actually, Happy appeared in the Ambani family portrait taken at Anant and Radhika's wedding. Happy would also be seen with the Ambani family's children. The entire Ambani family will sincerely miss Happy.

Speaking of Anant Ambani, the industrialist married Radhika Merchant, his childhood sweetheart, in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. The period of the wedding celebrations was July 12–30. The extravagant wedding in Mumbai was attended by several well-known celebrities from around the globe.