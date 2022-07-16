Search icon
Heart-warming viral video shows little girl touching jawan’s feet, Smriti Irani showers blessings

Another clip linked to this viral video shows the little girl saluting the jawan who is at the Delhi Metro train's platform.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

Twitter(@vi_jaykumar)

It is common to see security personnel at public spaces. Often times we fail to pay close attention to the hard work that these working professionals do to ensure our safety. Recently, a little girl made headlines due to her unique way of thanking a jawan.

The little girl has been seen in a video running close to several jawans. Later in the video, she is seen touching the feet of one of them.

The video shows four security personnel standing at the Delhi Metro platform when a girl approaches them. After seeing the little kid, one of the security personnel bends to interact with her. Next, she is seen bowing down to touch his feet out of respect.

The girl’s move touches the personnel’s heart and he cups her head gently.

Watch the viral video here: 

Netizens across the internet are in awe of the little girl’s heart-warming gesture. While many common people are resharing the sweet video on their social media handles, Union Minister Smriti Irani has also come out to praise the little girl’s gesture. The minister took to Twitter to appreciate the girl’s values. She writes, “Blessings to this daughter and gratitude to the family for giving best values to the daughter”.

Lok Sabha MP P C Mohan is also seen showing blessings upon the little one by tweeting, “Raising patriotic young minds is a duty every parent owes to this great nation”.

Another Twitter user shared part two of the video which shows the girl running towards to her family. What happens next is a super cute gesture!

She stops and salutes the jawan, who salutes back to the child with lot of pride.

What are your thoughts on this heart melting viral video?

