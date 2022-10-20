Search icon
Heart warming video of lion cub waking up sleepy father goes viral

The clip shows a lion cub embracing his sleeping father.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The clips that show sweet interactions between animals are extremely fascinating to watch. These are the footages that frequently lift people's moods and leave them smiling. There's a chance that this viral video which was shared on Instagram by user named @lion_ins_ have the same effect on you. The clip shows a lion cub embracing his sleeping father. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lion (@lion_ins_)

The video opens with a lion cub trying to wake up sleeping father.  As the video progressed, it also showed the cuddling session between the both. We are pretty sure that the super adorable bond between these two animals will leave many in awe. Yes, to sum it up in one word, we’d say - adorable.

The clip has been posted two days ago. Since being posted, it has collected more than 2k likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Netizens gushed over the short segment in the comments section of the post.

"Oh thank goodness he’s okay. I was worried for a minute.!," one user wrote. "The cub is so sweet & sleepy dad. Love the posts." said another. "This must be the most beautiful cutest video i have ever seen.. thanks for sharing ," said a third. "Love, love, love, PURE love.. really loved it.. big thanks for you for making my day" said a fourth. Many people used the word "adorable" to describe their feelings.

