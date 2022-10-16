Heart-warming video of lion cub cuddling with sleepy mama goes viral

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: "Cuteness overloaded," you might say after watching this adorable video of a mama lion and her cub. There's a chance the short segment will make you smile as much as it did us. Even the Internet is obsessed with this heartwarming video. Take a look at this:

The cub cuddles and hugs the mother lioness in the endearing video. However, it is the pure love relationship between a mother and a child depicted in the video that has won people over. The short segment was shared on Instagram by the page @ecoflixofficial. "This mum is so patient with her cubs, I imagine she is also too tired to do anything about it. A lioness will leave the pride to give birth and raise her cubs by herself. When they reach around 3 months old she will then introduce them to the pride." reads the video caption.

The video of the mama lioness and its baby has sent the Internet into a meltdown. Since it was shared a few days ago, the clip has received over 35k likes, and the number is still growing. Instagram users gushed over the short segment in the comments section of the post.

"What a beautiful lioness and her cub!," one user wrote. "The cub is so sweet & loving Mom. Love the posts." said another. "This must be the most beautiful cutest video i have ever seen ," said a third. "Love, love, love, PURE love..realy loved it" said a fourth. Many people used the word "cute" to describe their feelings.