Heart over hurdles: French athlete proposes to boyfriend after record-breaking Paris Olympics race, watch viral video

Love and romance took center stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics, as athletes like French steeplechaser Alice Finot proposed to her boyfriend after breaking a European record, and Olympian Justin Best proposed to his girlfriend in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be remembered not only for its thrilling competitions and controversies but also for the heartwarming moments when athletes took the chance to propose to their significant others. Among these touching stories is that of French athlete Alice Finot, who broke the European record in the 3,000m steeplechase and then surprised her boyfriend with a proposal right after her race on Tuesday.

In a viral video capturing the moment, Finot is seen walking toward the stands after finishing the race. She then pulls out a ring, goes down on one knee, and proposes to her boyfriend amidst the roaring cheers of the crowd. The video ends with the couple sharing a heartfelt hug.

The video was shared by X handle @TheFigen, who wrote, “French athlete came in fourth in the 3000m steeplechase, a European record, and asked for her boyfriend’s hand.” With over 21 million views, the video has touched many hearts. One user commented, “I bet he cried tears of joy and can’t wait to pick out his wedding dress.” Another added, “The best thing you could see on the internet today. Congratulations, new couple in town.”

Another comment read, “Sounds like a winning combination of love and success! What a memorable moment, congrats to the athlete!”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Finot revealed, “I told myself that if I ran under nine minutes, knowing that nine is my lucky number and that we’ve been together for nine years, then I would propose.”

This isn't the only romantic proposal at the Paris Olympics. Earlier, Olympian Justin Best proposed to his long-time girlfriend Lainey Duncan in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. Best had bought over 2,700 yellow roses for the occasion. In the viral video, Duncan, dressed in a white gown, is seen tearfully accepting the proposal as Best declares, “Lainey Olivia Duncan, you are the love of my life.”