‘Healing is slow process...’: Premanand Maharaj to father who lost son in Pahalgam attack

Premanand Maharaj consoled Sanjay by referring to the Mahabharata.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 11:18 PM IST

‘Healing is slow process...’: Premanand Maharaj to father who lost son in Pahalgam attack
A terrorist attact in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22, left the entire national heartbroken and shattered. One of them was  Sanjay Dwivedi from Kanpur, who lost his son in the brital terrorist attack. Months after this tragic incident, Sanjay Dwivedi visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vridavan to seek peace and guidance. 

While expressing his grief, Sanjay told Maharaj that his son was deeply spiritual, yet fate snatched him away britally. “My son was deeply spiritual, yet such a tragedy struck him. This overwhelms me with grief," Sanjay said.

Lessons from the Mahabharata

Premanand Maharaj consoled Sanjay by referring to the Mahabharata. He reminded him of Arjuna’s suffering after Abhimanyu’s death, despite Lord Krishna’s guidance. He explained that, like Arjuna, it is natural for the mind to remain restless in grief. Maharaj said every person’s life span is already written by destiny, and acceptance of this truth is important for finding inner peace.

The Power of Divine Name

Maharaj stressed the importance of repeating God’s name (naam jap) to overcome grief. He said even he felt shaken after hearing about the Pahalgam attack. Excessive mourning, he warned, could lead to depression. Instead, he urged the families to practice patience and turn to spiritual discipline to heal their hearts. Regular remembrance of God, he said, can bring strength and stability in difficult times.

According to Maharaj, healing is a slow process that requires discipline. Daily prayers, meditation, and chanting God’s name can gradually reduce troubling thoughts and bring comfort. He encouraged grieving families to make spiritual practice a part of their routine to regain resilience and clarity.

Who Was Shubham Dwivedi?

Shubham Dwivedi, 31, was a businessman from Kanpur. He had married only two months earlier, on February 12. On April 22, he was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam in front of his wife. His tragic death highlighted the deep personal losses suffered in the attack.

