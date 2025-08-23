War 2 box office collection day 10: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film beats Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger, earns...
Japanese ambassador extends warm welcome to Rajasthan Deputy CM With Matcha, see pics
Stuck in Mumbai traffic jam, Rohit Sharma wins hearts with kind gesture for fan - Watch
Coolie box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj film shows 70% growth, crosses Rs 450 crore, earns...
PM Modi makes BIG announcement, says India will have first homegrown semiconductor chip by...
Virat Kohli sweats it out at Lord’s, shuts down retirement talk with intense practice
Karan Johar blasts podcasters for guests who 'spew venom' on film industry: 'Scary revelations about people's death...'
‘Healing is slow process...’: Premanand Maharaj to father who lost son in Pahalgam attack
'Rohit Sharma's fanbase...': BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla makes BIG statement on Hardik Pandya facing booing as MI captain
Man loses nearly Rs 2 lakh after getting wedding invite on WhatsApp, here's how the scam works
VIRAL
Premanand Maharaj consoled Sanjay by referring to the Mahabharata.
A terrorist attact in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22, left the entire national heartbroken and shattered. One of them was Sanjay Dwivedi from Kanpur, who lost his son in the brital terrorist attack. Months after this tragic incident, Sanjay Dwivedi visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vridavan to seek peace and guidance.
While expressing his grief, Sanjay told Maharaj that his son was deeply spiritual, yet fate snatched him away britally. “My son was deeply spiritual, yet such a tragedy struck him. This overwhelms me with grief," Sanjay said.
Premanand Maharaj consoled Sanjay by referring to the Mahabharata. He reminded him of Arjuna’s suffering after Abhimanyu’s death, despite Lord Krishna’s guidance. He explained that, like Arjuna, it is natural for the mind to remain restless in grief. Maharaj said every person’s life span is already written by destiny, and acceptance of this truth is important for finding inner peace.
Maharaj stressed the importance of repeating God’s name (naam jap) to overcome grief. He said even he felt shaken after hearing about the Pahalgam attack. Excessive mourning, he warned, could lead to depression. Instead, he urged the families to practice patience and turn to spiritual discipline to heal their hearts. Regular remembrance of God, he said, can bring strength and stability in difficult times.
Shubham Dwivedi, 31, was a businessman from Kanpur. He had married only two months earlier, on February 12. On April 22, he was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam in front of his wife. His tragic death highlighted the deep personal losses suffered in the attack.
Also read: Viral video shows ‘student with Rs 1.8 crore placement’ selling ice cream, here’s the reality