It has been nearly two months since YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, found himself embroiled in a major controversy. During an episode of the comedy show India’s Got Latent, he made remarks about a participant’s parents’ relationship, which sparked outrage. His comments were condemned by social media users, public figures, and political leaders, leading to a wave of backlash.

The controversy quickly escalated as multiple police complaints were filed against Allahbadia and the show’s host, comedian Samay Raina. Both, along with other participants, were summoned for questioning, and the issue was even raised in Parliament.

Following the controversy, Allahbadia refrained from posting podcasts. On February 18, the Supreme Court barred him from airing any shows until further notice. However, on March 4, the court modified its decision, allowing him to resume his podcast, provided he adheres to standards of decency and morality.

Ranveer Allahbadia hints at a comeback

Now, after weeks of silence, Allahbadia has dropped a major hint about his return. He recently posted an Instagram story that read: "Healing because of you all, be with us tomorrow." This cryptic message has fueled speculation among his supporters, many of whom believe he is preparing for a comeback on YouTube.

Public reaction and his response to backlash

Throughout the controversy, Allahbadia apologised twice on social media, acknowledging that his choice of words was inappropriate. He also revealed that he had received death threats and that his mother’s clinic was breached amid the backlash.

