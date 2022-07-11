Bihar: SDO surprise inspects school, headmaster fails to translate Hindi sentence into English

Photo: Twitter (Screengrab)

A recent surprise inspection at a government school in the East Chaparan district of Bihar revealed the weak state of the educational system. A video of a school headmaster recently going viral in which he is unable to translate a basic Hindi sentence into English. In the viral video, a government school's headmaster struggles to find the English translation of the phrase "main school jata hoon, main school jaa rha hoo." He began smiling in front of the SDO who had come to inspect.

Chaita Panchayat Upgraded Middle School is located in the Pakdidayal block region of the district, where SDO Kumar Ravindra conducted a surprise inspection. When the SDO first entered the classroom to observe the teaching, teacher Mukul Kumar was unable to explain the difference between weather and climate. The SDO then thoroughly explained the weather and climate to the kids on the black board. Mukul Kumar, the teacher, received criticism after this.

When the SDO arrived to the school after the assistant teacher, the headmaster asked him, "What do you teach the children?" Headmaster Vishwanath Ram responded, "I teach English and Sanskrit," to this. Then, SDO simply asked that he translate in English, "main school jata hoon, main school jaa raha hoon." The headmaster didn't answer correctly to the question. The SDO then asked that he translate the same line into Sanskrit, but the headmaster failed once more.

