‘Headless’ fish swims in pond, viral video will send shivers down your spine

New Delhi:There is no shortage of odd and mind-boggling information on the internet, and this video is no exception. So, in a video that has gone popular on the internet, a fish swims regularly in a pond. The only oddity here is that the fish has no head. Yes, you read that correctly. Netizens were stunned after seeing the video, and you should surely watch it as well.

Fish swimming with no head pic.twitter.com/PPKoPIVFn3 — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) April 18, 2023



The now-viral video was posted on Twitter by user OddIy Terrifying. In the clip, a headless fish can be seen swimming in the lake. And no, we are not kidding.

Twitter user OddIy Terrifying shared the clip with a caption that reads, "fish swimming with no head"

The video received over 530,000 views after being shared online. It also elicited a wide range of emotions from netizens, the majority of whom were astonished or perplexed.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Best reel on my feed." A second said, "Fish are able to swim for a short period of time after they have been decapitated because their swimming is controlled by their spinal cord, which is located near the tail. The spinal cord is responsible for coordinating the movements of the fish's muscles, including those used in swimming.." A third shared, "What kind of fish is this that can survive without its head?." A fourth expressed, ""Hey, Dave, I feel like a huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders"."



