Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

‘Headless’ fish swims in pond, viral video will send shivers down your spine

The now-viral video was posted on Twitter by user OddIy Terrifying. In the clip, a headless fish can be seen swimming in the lake. And no, we are not kidding.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 01:45 PM IST

‘Headless’ fish swims in pond, viral video will send shivers down your spine
screengrab

New Delhi:There is no shortage of odd and mind-boggling information on the internet, and this video is no exception. So, in a video that has gone popular on the internet, a fish swims regularly in a pond. The only oddity here is that the fish has no head. Yes, you read that correctly. Netizens were stunned after seeing the video, and you should surely watch it as well.


The now-viral video was posted on Twitter by user OddIy Terrifying. In the clip, a headless fish can be seen swimming in the lake. And no, we are not kidding. 

Twitter user OddIy Terrifying shared the clip with a caption that reads, "fish swimming with no head"

The video received over 530,000 views after being shared online. It also elicited a wide range of emotions from netizens, the majority of whom were astonished or perplexed.

Check out a few reactions below:
An individual wrote, "Best reel on my feed." A second said, "Fish are able to swim for a short period of time after they have been decapitated because their swimming is controlled by their spinal cord, which is located near the tail. The spinal cord is responsible for coordinating the movements of the fish's muscles, including those used in swimming.." A third shared, "What kind of fish is this that can survive without its head?." A fourth expressed, ""Hey, Dave, I feel like a huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders"."

 


.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone attend NMACC inauguration ceremony
Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi promote Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Delhi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat: 3-storey building collapses in Vejalpur; 23 rescued, many feared trapped
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.