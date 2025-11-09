FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
‘Headache, burning eyes, can’t breathe’: Founder shares shocking experience after landing in Delhi

Sharing the photo, Srivastava wrote, "Just arrived in Delhi. Headaches, a burning sensation in the throat, and burning eyes have started.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 05:57 PM IST

'Headache, burning eyes, can't breathe': Founder shares shocking experience after landing in Delhi
Swapnil Srivastava, head of Kidbee, a global children's fashion brand based on bamboo plants, shared a photo of the hazy airport taken from his plane window on his Instagram account and expressed his dismay at the worsening pollution levels.

The founder says the air quality is 'unbearable'

Sharing the photo, Srivastava wrote, "Just arrived in Delhi. Headaches, a burning sensation in the throat, and burning eyes have started. It's unbearable. When China declared a health emergency, the AQI was around 300 to 400. Thailand did so at 250. France took action in 200. And here in India, despite the AQI reaching 500 to 1000+, our government remains silent. Our tax money is used to fund their luxurious lives, while we are suffocating. Shameful!"

Watch the post here:

 

 

His post has been viewed over 300,000 times so far and has generated widespread responses from residents and travellers, who have expressed similar concerns.

Netizens reaction:

Users responding to the post provided detailed descriptions of the situation. One person commented, "Survival of the fittest. Perhaps our lungs and respiratory systems will be ready to live in this system within ten years," while another said, "I completely agree that the pollution in Delhi is difficult to handle. The smell, especially at night and in the morning, feels like someone is burning something in our neighbourhood. We really need to take action on this."

A user who frequently travels to the capital said, "When the plane is about to land in Delhi, it becomes as dark as if a storm is about to hit. Smoke can be felt even inside the cabin. Congratulations to the pilots who made a safe landing in these discussions."

Another user issued a grim forecast, saying, "My prediction for 2026 is that Delhi will be the most environmentally polluted city in Asia." While another person described their health problems, saying, "Throat infection, dry eyes, and now a cold. This isn't going away soon."

