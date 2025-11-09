Thousands gathered at India Gate to protests over Delhi air pollution, AAP, Congress join in; several detained, WATCH
IPL 2026: As Sanju Samson deal advances, RR prepare to re-sign their 2008 title-winning star after 16 years
Inspired by Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam', man kills wife, files missing complaint, and then..., what happened next will SHOCK you!
Govinda’s wife Sunita makes shocking statement, calls him a good son but ‘not a good husband’: ‘Spends more time with heroines’
'More valuable than Jasprit Bumrah': Former Indian cricketer makes shocking claims ahead of ICC T20I World Cup 2026
Beyond Religion: The Geopolitical Story of the India-Afghanistan-Pakistan relationship
‘Headache, burning eyes, can’t breathe’: Founder shares shocking experience after landing in Delhi
Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Woman, lesbian partner, held for killing her six-month-old baby days after father's 'murder' suspicion
Major terror plot foiled: Gujarat ATS arrests 3 suspects linked with ISIS, recovers arms
Mike Smith, Trailer Park Boys actor in MAJOR trouble, charged with sexual assault
VIRAL
Sharing the photo, Srivastava wrote, "Just arrived in Delhi. Headaches, a burning sensation in the throat, and burning eyes have started.
Swapnil Srivastava, head of Kidbee, a global children's fashion brand based on bamboo plants, shared a photo of the hazy airport taken from his plane window on his Instagram account and expressed his dismay at the worsening pollution levels.
Sharing the photo, Srivastava wrote, "Just arrived in Delhi. Headaches, a burning sensation in the throat, and burning eyes have started. It's unbearable. When China declared a health emergency, the AQI was around 300 to 400. Thailand did so at 250. France took action in 200. And here in India, despite the AQI reaching 500 to 1000+, our government remains silent. Our tax money is used to fund their luxurious lives, while we are suffocating. Shameful!"
November 8, 2025
His post has been viewed over 300,000 times so far and has generated widespread responses from residents and travellers, who have expressed similar concerns.
A user who frequently travels to the capital said, "When the plane is about to land in Delhi, it becomes as dark as if a storm is about to hit. Smoke can be felt even inside the cabin. Congratulations to the pilots who made a safe landing in these discussions."
Another user issued a grim forecast, saying, "My prediction for 2026 is that Delhi will be the most environmentally polluted city in Asia." While another person described their health problems, saying, "Throat infection, dry eyes, and now a cold. This isn't going away soon."
Also read: Is Samay Raina’s 'India’s Got Latent' set to make its comeback with season 2? Here’s what we know