In a heartfelt tribute to veteran industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani recalled the beloved icon as a "great son of India". She also revealed that the late business tycoon was a mentor to her son, Akash Ambani.
Addressing the Reliance Industries' annual Diwali dinner, Nita Ambani said, “Four days ago, we lost a great son of India. The passing of Mr Ratan Tata filled us all with immense grief. He was a dear friend of my father-in-law (Dhirubhai Ambani), of Mukesh (Ambani) and of our family. He was also a mentor to Akash (Ambani)".
She described the veteran businessman as a "visionary industrialist and philanthropist who always strove for society’s greater good.”
The speech was followed by a minute of silence to honour Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after battling with a prolonged illness.
Here's how netizens reacted
As the clip of Nita Ambani paying tribute to Ratan Tata surfaced online, the internet saw a fresh wave of heartbreak among netizens. Many paid an emotional tribute to Tata, as they recalled him with deep sense of gratitute.
"My tributes", a user wrote.
"RIP", another wrote.
