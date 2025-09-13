'He seemed to be drunk...': Civic sense debate erupts on Reddit after Vande Bharat passenger’s post

According to him, the passenger was chewing something and he spat it on the train floor.

A Vande Bharat Yatra passenger's post about his fellow passenger spitting on the train floor evoked a strong reaction on Reddit, with users calling out the decline in civic sense in public places.

The passenger, who travelled on the Vande Bharat Express from New Jalpaiguri Junction (NJP) to Howrah last Thursday, said his journey was ruined because of the behaviour of a man sitting in front of him.

"This man boarded the train like it was his home. He seemed to be drunk," the user wrote in his Reddit post.

According to him, the passenger was chewing something and he spat it on the train floor. He also shared pictures of the man taken from the back, saying, "When I asked him about it, he ignored me. Later, when he was about to spit again, I told him not to do so. I was surprised to see that he spat on the seat next to him. Even when the railways do good work, such people make the experience worse." Take a look at the viral Reddit post here:

The post sparked a discussion on Reddit. One user said, "You are living in a world where people believe that buying a ticket means they own public property."

Another user shared his personal experience: "This is true. This happened to me in a shared cab. A woman was taking off her makeup and throwing tissue paper on the ground. When I objected to her, she said it was none of my business as she paid for the ride. Even the driver gestured me to let her go. Society is full of such people, and they never listen."

One user linked it to a wider issue, writing, "I just saw a post about a foreign woman sitting weirdly on a plane seat. Many Indian commenters defended her, saying the person recording lacked civic sense. When will we overcome this colonial mindset?"

However, some also raised concerns about the issue of privacy. One user said, "Taking photos of people without their consent is a greater lack of understanding than putting your feet on someone's chair."

The original poster responded, clarifying his position: "Generally speaking, taking photos without consent can be an invasion of privacy. But if the abuse takes place in public, it is in the public interest and can serve as evidence. Courts generally view photos or videos of crimes, accidents, riots or abuse differently from casual photos of private individuals. If the photo is taken in a public place for reporting, evidence or security purposes, consent is not required."

The debate expressed not just disappointment at one traveller's conduct, but also broader concerns about civic responsibility, privacy and accountability in shared spaces.

