A very shocking incident took place in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district where a man beheaded his sister-in-law and after committing the crime walked openly on the streets carrying the severed head along with the weapon used for committing the crime. What was also shocking was that he walked straight into the Basanti Police Station and surrendered himself to the police. The police immediately took the man, identified as Bimal Mondal, into custody and started investigating the matter to dig out the motive behind the crime.

Police investigation

The police officials suspect that the deceased woman, identified as Sati Mondol who was the wife of the accused elder brother, was involved in a family dispute which was the reason behind her murder. “We suspect a family feud may have led to the chilling murder. He showed no remorse when he surrendered before us. He was carrying both the severed head and the murder weapon. His behaviour suggests he is not in a normal state of mind," a district police official was quoted as saying by IANS.

Eyewitnesses accounts

An eyewitness, according to the IANS, said that the accused looked very angry that no one could have even thought of stopping him. The eyewitness also said that the accused was cursing the victim while walking along with the severed head on the streets. “He screamed that he had paid back for the injustice done to him for so many years. His rage was so intense that no one dared to stop him while he was roaming around with the weapon and the severed head, though some passers-by captured the video on their mobile phones," said an eyewitness.

Those who saw the horrific sight were in shock. Another eyewitness, a local in the area, also retold what he witnessed in the past days. He said that he listened to many fights that used to take place often between the accused and the victim. He also confirmed that the accused used to threaten the victim. “However, none of us imagined the family dispute would end in such a horrific act,” a neighbour said.